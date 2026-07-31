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Iran Is Now Picking Apart the Defeated U.S. Military with Precision Attacks on Critical Air Bases
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6025 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Interview with Michael Yon and Michael Farris (0:01)

- Matt Bracken's Expertise and Predictions (3:13)

- Iran's Military Capabilities and U.S. Vulnerabilities (6:43)

- U.S. Military Strategy and Retreat (11:44)

- Impact on U.S. Military and Global Reputation (18:12)

- Global Economic and Geopolitical Consequences (30:49)

- Call for Preparedness and Peace (31:11)


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