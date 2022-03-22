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DR BRYAN ARDIS FAUCI KNOWINGLY COMMITTED GENOCIDE USING REMDESIVIR.
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2008 views • March 22, 2022
DR BRYAN ARDIS FAUCI KNOWINGLY COMMITTED GENOCIDE USING REMDESIVIR.
https://rumble.com/vy5frr-dr-bryan-ardis-fauci-knowingly-committed-genocide-using-remdesivir.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Anna de Buisseret (UK Lawyer), [14/03/2022 09:42]
URGENT!!!!!!!!
Please warn and share this with your family, friends, neighbors and work colleagues that the above is evidenced from OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DATA.
“As each month passes, the official data grows and it is showing that around one third of all patients treated with the anti-COVID drug, Remdesivir die.
Dr Bryan Ardis cited official data from the government of New York State to prove what he and others predicted: Big Pharma and corrupt government is killing us.
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
“[Remdesivir] actually causes death of heart cells and is cardiotoxic and can lead to cardiac arrest.”
and “Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir.”
Watch Dr Ardis offer his impassioned public testimony exposing this mass genocide in the video below:
https://principia-scientific.com/official-u-s-data-proves-covid-drug-remdesivir-is-mass-killer/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email
Original Saurce https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTcVBG4u9OlW/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II
https://rumble.com/vy5frr-dr-bryan-ardis-fauci-knowingly-committed-genocide-using-remdesivir.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Anna de Buisseret (UK Lawyer), [14/03/2022 09:42]
URGENT!!!!!!!!
Please warn and share this with your family, friends, neighbors and work colleagues that the above is evidenced from OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DATA.
“As each month passes, the official data grows and it is showing that around one third of all patients treated with the anti-COVID drug, Remdesivir die.
Dr Bryan Ardis cited official data from the government of New York State to prove what he and others predicted: Big Pharma and corrupt government is killing us.
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
“[Remdesivir] actually causes death of heart cells and is cardiotoxic and can lead to cardiac arrest.”
and “Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir.”
Watch Dr Ardis offer his impassioned public testimony exposing this mass genocide in the video below:
https://principia-scientific.com/official-u-s-data-proves-covid-drug-remdesivir-is-mass-killer/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email
Original Saurce https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTcVBG4u9OlW/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II
Keywords
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