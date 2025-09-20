Air & Sea Professionals of our Motionless Plane.

What happens when Professionals like Pilots , Engineers, Marines , & Navy Question their reality?





This is my super-cut of "Flatten The Curve ! The Documentary"





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others if you've enjoyed it.





Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





This channel is not monetised





----





• Vikka Draziv /Truth In Plain Sight

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZqjxMZTswjJ4umQ1m1M7Fg





Original video used with thanks

• Flatten The Curve ! The Documentary By Vikka Draziv

https://youtu.be/YQnLw_OWPZk





----





Eric Dubay





http://www.EricDubay.com





http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com





http://www.IFERS.123.st









Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





This channel is not monetized





I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new





ODYSEE:

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor





YouTube (New):

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos





HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE

https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos