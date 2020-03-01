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Chicago Election Board - Emergency Meeting - 2020-03-19
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27 views • November 23, 2020
On this "Chicago Election Board - Emergency Meeting - 2020-03-19" video with Dominion Voting executives Eric Coomer, Director of Product Strategy and Security, and Nicole Nollette, EVP of Dominion Voting ON THE CALL, the board moves to allow election personnel (including Dominion Voting contractors) to telework and "work from home" due to the COVID emergency.
This allowed Dominion Voting contractor personnel, including election Systems Administrators and technicians from Dominion FULL remote access to Chicago election systems from anywhere.
This allowed Dominion Voting contractor personnel, including election Systems Administrators and technicians from Dominion FULL remote access to Chicago election systems from anywhere.
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