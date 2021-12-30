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FLASHBACK: Fauci Knew Vaccines Could Make COVID Infection Worse
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146 views • December 30, 2021
Alex Jones presents video footage of Dr. Fauci talking with Mark Zuckerberg where he admits that it is a distinct possibility that experimental COVID vaccines could make a future infection worse for recipients.
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