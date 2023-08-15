Create New Account
⚡️Cooler than in the Action Movie - the Gunners of the group "Black Hussars" 🅾️ Destroyed the Crew of the UAV "Leleka-100" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

⚡️Cooler than in the action movie: the gunners of the group "Black Hussars" 🅾️ destroyed the crew of the UAV "Leleka-100" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Aerial reconnaissance revealed the location of the Ukrainian UAV crew. After a sighting shot from 2S19 Msta-S, the militants began to turn off their equipment and tried to hide, but were covered by a second shot

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

