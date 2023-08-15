⚡️Cooler than in the action movie: the gunners of the group "Black Hussars" 🅾️ destroyed the crew of the UAV "Leleka-100" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Aerial reconnaissance revealed the location of the Ukrainian UAV crew. After a sighting shot from 2S19 Msta-S, the militants began to turn off their equipment and tried to hide, but were covered by a second shot
