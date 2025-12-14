Globalist Control: Bill Gates & WHO silently roll out digital ID-vax registry scheme

Global pass, globalist control: Bill Gates and the WHO silently roll out digital ID-vax registry scheme

The October 2025 Bulletin of the World Health Organization features an interesting document titled “Digital transformation and the 2030 Immunization Agenda.”

🔴 Written by researchers from the Gates Foundation, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance and an array of global health & nutrition NGO cutouts, the document proposes a globally interoperable digital ID system permanently tracking the entire planet’s vaccine status, from birth to death

🔴 Researchers propose using registries recording “household asset data for social protection programs,” which they say will “enable monitoring of vaccination coverage by socioeconomic status such as household income, ethnicity and religion”

🔴 They even propose using AI to “improve program performance,” citing “case studies demonstrat[ing] its utility in identifying and targeting the unreached, identifying critical service bottlenecks, combating misinformation and optimizing task management through innovative applications”

Have you heard anything about this in the news? Probably not. And with Bill Gates handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to mainstream news outlets around the world, why would you?







