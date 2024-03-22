Irish Rhythm Dance 🇮🇪
I Love Irish dancing because all you see is White people dancing 🤍❄️
How it should be!
Source: https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/112137818925403565
Thumbnail: https://discover.hubpages.com/entertainment/Irish-Dancing-And-Tap-Dancing-Are-Similar-But-Different
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/839499186767357939/
VfB figured we needed a break; the next salvo is gunna be BLOCKBUSTER!!!
