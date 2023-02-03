Rep. Tlaib HYSTERICAL Over GOP's Omar Ouster: Weaponizing Hate at a "Beautiful, Black, Muslim Woman" Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib melted down as Republicans voted to remove raging bigot Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
On Thursday Republicans voted to remove Ilhan Omar, a national security threat, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The vote was 218 to 211. Ilhan Omar married her own brother in order to defraud US immigration.
The Democrat was finally removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1621191245606289408
Source: https://rumble.com/v284bgc-rep.-tlaib-hysterical-over-gops-omar-ouster-weaponizing-hate-at-a-beautiful.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.