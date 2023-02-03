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Rep. Tlaib HYSTERICAL Over GOP's Omar Ouster: Weaponizing Hate at a "Beautiful, Black, Muslim Woman" Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib melted down as Republicans voted to remove raging bigot Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
On Thursday Republicans voted to remove Ilhan Omar, a national security threat, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The vote was 218 to 211. Ilhan Omar married her own brother in order to defraud US immigration.
The Democrat was finally removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1621191245606289408
Source: https://rumble.com/v284bgc-rep.-tlaib-hysterical-over-gops-omar-ouster-weaponizing-hate-at-a-beautiful.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5