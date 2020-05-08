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Addressing Abortion on a Sunday Morning - Dave Brennan
RaymondTheBrave
RaymondTheBrave
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1 view • May 08, 2020
Dave Brennan Head up Brephos.org This video explains how Pastors and leaders can raise the issue of abortion in their churches and organisations.

The New Testament Greek word brephos means 'infant', or 'baby', and is used of babies whether in the womb (unborn) or out of the womb (born).

In Luke 1 it is used of John the Baptist leaping for joy in the womb as a fetal 6-month-old, and in Luke 2 it is used of the newborn Jesus lying in the manger.



It is therefore a word that encapsulates the continuity of life, humanity, personhood across the moment of birth, which is not when a human being comes into an existence, but when a human being changes environment.


“Abortion is the anti-gospel. It is an assault on the image, character, grace, gospel, and glory of God. For the Christian to see it as anything less than that is to reject a biblical view of God’s gospel and God’s glory. I am excited to see a new and rising generation of young men and women who understand this. David Brennan is at the forefront of the movement with his pioneering work at Brephos. I am praying the Lord will raise up his work in the churches and that we will see repentance and revival in our nation.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive, Christian Concern

The name Brephos helps to keep the focus on the unborn – so often left out of the abortion debate – and also reminds us that we are approaching this biblically as well as scientifically, and we see the two going hand-in-hand.
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abortionchurchsundayhowmorningdave brennan
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