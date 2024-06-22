Watch Al-Qassam Strategically Ambush jEEW Forces at the Nabulsi Junction in Tal Al-Hawa

187 views • 10 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

An armored Zionist force fell into a pre-prepared minefield and its members were killed and wounded at the Nabulsi Junction in Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza City. 2024/06/16

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.