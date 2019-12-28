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Joining a militia?
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105 views • December 28, 2019
If you are thinking about joining or are just curious about these militia, you will find this video informative.
How to support me:
Boogaloo T-shirts (temporary sale): https://www.customink.com/fundraising/boogaloo-t-shirts
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Contact/Social Media
Email: [email protected]
Gab: https://gab.com/AgitatorLaurel
Minds: https://www.minds.com/laurels
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music at the end from Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Oathkeepers: https://oathkeepers.org/about/
Oathkeeper visit to Ferguson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz1rMKkPmY4
Three Percenters: https://www.thethreepercenters.org/about-us
Vice Article with link to video: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/ne78pk/this-three-percenter-militia-is-hell-bent-on-keeping-its-guns
John Birch Society: https://www.jbs.org/
Article on Tazewell County Militia:
Tazewell county militia: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/thousands-of-cops-veterans-supporters-pledge-to-join-militia-in-virginia/
How to support me:
Boogaloo T-shirts (temporary sale): https://www.customink.com/fundraising/boogaloo-t-shirts
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Contact/Social Media
Email: [email protected]
Gab: https://gab.com/AgitatorLaurel
Minds: https://www.minds.com/laurels
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music at the end from Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Oathkeepers: https://oathkeepers.org/about/
Oathkeeper visit to Ferguson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz1rMKkPmY4
Three Percenters: https://www.thethreepercenters.org/about-us
Vice Article with link to video: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/ne78pk/this-three-percenter-militia-is-hell-bent-on-keeping-its-guns
John Birch Society: https://www.jbs.org/
Article on Tazewell County Militia:
Tazewell county militia: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/thousands-of-cops-veterans-supporters-pledge-to-join-militia-in-virginia/
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