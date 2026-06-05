Zionist Nazi Smotrich urges Israelis to ‘kill any idea of a Palestinian state 💩

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Zionist Nazi Smotrich urges Israelis to ‘kill the idea of a Palestinian state’
🔊 “There are many reasons to live in the West Bank,” Smotrich proclaimed as he promoted a new bill in the Knesset, which grants tax benefits to Israeli denizens of the illegal settlements in the region.
This financial incentive, Smotrich hopes, will led to an influx of Israeli settlers in the West Bank and help rob Palestinians of their land and statehood.
😶 Spoiler: the bill passed.