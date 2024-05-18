Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MOMENTUM is Breathtaking! This is the Bronx a week before the rally. The TRUMP Wave!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
156 views
Published 19 hours ago

President Trump is welcome in the BRONX. He doesn’t even arrive until next week, but Patriots are already out in South Bronx to support him! Black Patriots for Trump is holding their own rally today.


https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1791891131354988952

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket