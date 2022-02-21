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ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS (ODD TV)
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1222 views • February 21, 2022
What is the plan of the season we are in? Connect the dots.
The views expressed in this video are not necessarily those of mine. I don't subscribe to the flat earth agenda but this mini-doc is well done and for the most part does show you more of where things are and where they are heading. All rights reserved to Matt Procella of ODD TV.
https://www.oddtv.world/
The views expressed in this video are not necessarily those of mine. I don't subscribe to the flat earth agenda but this mini-doc is well done and for the most part does show you more of where things are and where they are heading. All rights reserved to Matt Procella of ODD TV.
https://www.oddtv.world/
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