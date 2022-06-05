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Healing from an (incurable) auto immune disease
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452 views • June 05, 2022
A video from last year, but because youtube is deleting my videos, I post them here. Know that there is hope when having an auto immune disease the doctors claim incurable. Follow my protocol and it might work for others! I am currently 80% cured from Erythromelalgia, a rare bloodvessel disorder I had for 6 years.
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