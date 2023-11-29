Matthäus 5 Frieden

John Littleton
Tu es le Dieu fidèle
Eternellement
Seigneur tu nous partages ton corps
Et ton sang
Et nous allons tout joyeux vers toi
En chantant
Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement
Par cette eucharistie, oh Dieu de bonté
Tu fais de nous des frères qui s'aiment
Dans la paix
Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement
L'amour que tu nous donnes nous a libérés
Et nous marchons vers la sainteté de ton nom
Tu es le Dieu fidèle, éternellement
Tu as tracé le route qui nous mène à toi
Et nous allons invitant le monde à ta joie
Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement
