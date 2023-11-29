Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matthäus 5 Frieden
channel image
Coronam
14 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

John Littleton Tu es le Dieu fidèle Eternellement Seigneur tu nous partages ton corps Et ton sang Et nous allons tout joyeux vers toi En chantant Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement Par cette eucharistie, oh Dieu de bonté Tu fais de nous des frères qui s'aiment Dans la paix Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement L'amour que tu nous donnes nous a libérés Et nous marchons vers la sainteté de ton nom Tu es le Dieu fidèle, éternellement Tu as tracé le route qui nous mène à toi Et nous allons invitant le monde à ta joie Tu es le Dieu fidèle éternellement

Keywords
1dieufidele

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket