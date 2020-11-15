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20,000 Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots have Impossible Return Dates
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14 views • November 15, 2020
Reports of Election Fraud across Pennsylvania are staggering, from allegations of people as old as 200 years old voting, to more than 100,000 ballots have return dates that raise questions and 20,000 that have return dates that are impossible.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Kim Daly https://thedalycoach.com.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Kim Daly https://thedalycoach.com.
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