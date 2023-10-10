Quite rare footage: Mi-28NM attack helicopters operating near Avdeevka provide fire support to advancing Russian units and fire with guided anti-tank missiles practically from hover mode.
In the Avdeevsky direction itself, the situation is the same: the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Berdychi, however, the information about the capture of the settlement, which is being replicated by some channels, is still premature.
