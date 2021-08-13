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The Freedom Index (Part 2) | Beyond the Cover
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20 views • August 13, 2021
In Episode #6 of Beyond the Cover, the team that puts together The New American’s “Freedom Index” continue discussing this magazine’s unique congressional scorecard. This index, published most recently in our August 9, 2021 print issue, rates every member of the U.S. House and Senate based on his or her adherence to the U.S. Constitution. Joining host Gary Benoit for the discussion are Larry Greenley, Christian Gomez, and Peter Rykowski.
To see the online Freedom Index, visit https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe
To see the online Freedom Index, visit https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe
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