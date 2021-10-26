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Οι σφραγισμένοι χοίροι της πόρνης εκκλησίας. 1821-2021 ΥΠΕΡ ΠΙΣΤΕΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑΣ. ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟ 666.
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11 views • October 26, 2021
Οι σφραγισμένοι χοίροι της πόρνης εκκλησίας. 1821-2021 ΥΠΕΡ ΠΙΣΤΕΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑΣ. ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟ 666 https://ugetube.com/watch/CYsSghNSrnLn52x , https://rumble.com/voa5uj--.-1821-2021-..html .
" Στην ώρα του μεγάλου πειρασμού "
Σειρά Κυριακάτικων ομολογιακών εκπομπών με παρουσίαση επίκαιρων αφυπνιστικών κηρυγμάτων, ποιημάτων και τροπαρίων. Πηγή: https://youtu.be/mGsjbu6EbPQ .
" Στην ώρα του μεγάλου πειρασμού "
Σειρά Κυριακάτικων ομολογιακών εκπομπών με παρουσίαση επίκαιρων αφυπνιστικών κηρυγμάτων, ποιημάτων και τροπαρίων. Πηγή: https://youtu.be/mGsjbu6EbPQ .
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