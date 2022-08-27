Astrology & Predictions USA - Fall 2022 - September 22, 2022 through Christmas 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Buckle up, Buttercups". The Chart says to me--shocking changes are coming, none of which look to be pleasant. We are in the applying shadow of our Pluto Return, the upcoming Midterms and I believe the Food shortages and Supply Issues are *HERE*. Power to the people (boo-rah)
Using Mundane Astrology, we'll use the Libra 2022 Ingress Chart to take a look.
#astrology #prediction #usa #fall2022
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@FruitCakeAstrologer:1
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com