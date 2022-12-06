"FOOT-LONG BLOOD CLOTS" FROM mRNA 💉💀 PATHOLOGIST DR. RYAN COLE w/ DR KELLY VICTORY 📺 ASK DR. DREW

VfB posits, "TERMINATOR💉💀GENE"...but I'd be irresponsible using that in a video I did not personally narrate; however, I can certainly make conclusions on what I've seen





Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole is no stranger to controversy. His claims of horrific side effects from mRNA vaccines and his recommendations of alternative treatments for COVID-19 launched medical board investigations in multiple states, prompting the doctor to defend his license to practice medicine. 「 LINKS FROM EPISODE: https://drdrew.com/11302022 」

As the owner of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent diagnostics laboratories in Idaho, Dr. Cole alleges he has seen – and photographed – shockingly large blood clots appearing since 2021. And for patients who believe they've been injured by the shots, Dr. Cole has a simple recommendation: "Sue your doctor."





「 MEDICAL NOTE 」

The CDC states that "the i-word" and "the h-word" are not effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness. Hundreds of millions of people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon. Portions of this program will examine countervailing views on important medical issues. You should always consult your personal physician before making any decisions about your health.





