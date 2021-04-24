Knocking Off the People Who Raise the Question: Complaints About School Fees, Parent Summoned by the CCP’s Police

Do parents have the right to question the reasonableness of a school’s charge? In any normal civil society, I believe that no one would say parents do not have the right to question the school. However, under Chinese Communist rule, not only do parents have no right to question the school’s fees, they are summoned to the police for “threatening teachers” and are questioning by the police. However, when the parent rushed to the police station for questioning, the police didn’t know what to say, and all of the details of the case had to be kept confidential. Even worse, the police threatened the media for ‘broadcasting without investigation, would face trouble with authority. But somehow, does the police station investigate the facts? It only needs to be investigated to give a conclusion to both parties, but why do the police just threaten the parent who raises questions without investigation?Unbelievable, isn’t it? Yet this is how the Chinese Communist Party handles matters large and small: knocking off the people who raise the question to resolve the problem.