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Nurses Just Say NO To COVID Shot
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407 views • December 19, 2020
Nurses across the country are refusing to take the COVID Vaccine as Big Pharma's propaganda machine pushes it on the masses.
Why some other nurses are taking covid jabs then?
Same reason as always - they are getting a lot of money and many days off for vaccination.
Typical sheeple thinking - wonder what they do with that money once critically injured, paralyzed, dead and who knows what else long term side effects gonna be...
source
InfoWars
Why some other nurses are taking covid jabs then?
Same reason as always - they are getting a lot of money and many days off for vaccination.
Typical sheeple thinking - wonder what they do with that money once critically injured, paralyzed, dead and who knows what else long term side effects gonna be...
source
InfoWars
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