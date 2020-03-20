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Important broadcast! US medical system could collapse due to the possibility of 150M infections!
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11 views • March 20, 2020
If you're not sure what to do about your preppare for future crisis, specifically the coronavirus.
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As the president of the United States, Donald Trump, addresses the nation, acknowledging this virus is more serious than first led on.
Dr. Fauci has confessed the fact that the current system is failing; not only in the failure to provide testing kits, but also, to be able to accommodate the ill at any given hospital nation wide.
Always Ready!
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https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Click the link below to get a free report to help you get started.
http://bit.ly/supplieschecklist
------------------------------------------------------
As the president of the United States, Donald Trump, addresses the nation, acknowledging this virus is more serious than first led on.
Dr. Fauci has confessed the fact that the current system is failing; not only in the failure to provide testing kits, but also, to be able to accommodate the ill at any given hospital nation wide.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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