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Spacebusters: Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes [21.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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74 views • April 22, 2021
'You will never "catch" a virus again after this. Ever.'

Ambrosebierce108
Space just demolished a trillion dollar industry in 19 minutes.

MarinaHealthGlows
This is indeed one of the BEST explanations of viruses, or better say the dead cells debris. THANK YOU

GlennRP2
Well done Steve, hopefully the blind will see.

savagecanuck
Is there any beliefs left that aren't fucking lies??... Everything I research is debunked...

11 hours ago
GAB300
Fantastic CONTENT, just a pity us lay people can't educate the so called medical professionals, They truly are a shower of CUPID STUNTS. ????
kind regards, Gabriel.

plandemicsupreme247
Go to 1:30 if you're impatient. I'm glad I found this video.
When a virus is associated with "evil white men" it raised my BS detector antena
https://rumble.com/vc9hfr-dissolving-illusions-infectious-disease-history-and-today-2.-smallpox.html
---
Spacebusters - 19 hours ago
10025 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EdffVJbFxb96/

19 Immunity in 19 Minutes
2,692 views • Apr 21, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLqisdZU_AU

Come see this film at
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EdffVJbFxb96/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Covid19Immunityin19Minutes:c
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/2WrFVXjBpbLocjx

Spacebusters
24.6K subscribers • 66 videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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