The Truth Shall Set You Free, 3 Essential Factors to Receive Divine Love, Humility Is the Doorway to Truth and Truth Is the Doorway to Love, Truth About Ourselves

“THE TRUTH IS AN ESSENTIAL FACTOR WITH RECEIVING LOVE.”

@ 00m25s





“HUMILITY IS THE COMPLETE DESIRE AND OPENNESS TO RECEIVE TRUTH NO MATTER WHAT IT IS AND WHETHER YOU DISAGREE WITH IT OR NOT.”

@ 03m12s





“THE REASON WHY YOU ARE HUMBLE IS SO THAT YOU CAN RECEIVE TRUTH. IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CREATES FREEDOM. WHEN YOU KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT ANY SUBJECT, YOU ARE FREE TO UTILIZE ITS LAWS.”

@ 03m32s





“HUMILITY IS THE DOORWAY TO TRUTH AND TRUTH IS THE DOORWAY TO LOVE.”

@ 04m32s





“WITHOUT HUMILITY WE WILL NOT HAVE THE DOORWAY INTO TRUTH, WITHOUT TRUTH WE DON’T HAVE THE DOORWAY TO RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE.

@ 05m46s



