The Truth Shall Set You Free, 3 Essential Factors to Receive Divine Love, Humility Is the Doorway to Truth and Truth Is the Doorway to Love, Truth About Ourselves
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
10 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/JPL-u_-NZg8

20120112 Interview With Jesus - The Real Life & Purpose Of Jesus P2


Cut:

00m14s - 06m11s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

“THE TRUTH IS AN ESSENTIAL FACTOR WITH RECEIVING LOVE.”

@ 00m25s


“HUMILITY IS THE COMPLETE DESIRE AND OPENNESS TO RECEIVE TRUTH NO MATTER WHAT IT IS AND WHETHER YOU DISAGREE WITH IT OR NOT.”

@ 03m12s


“THE REASON WHY YOU ARE HUMBLE IS SO THAT YOU CAN RECEIVE TRUTH. IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CREATES FREEDOM. WHEN YOU KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT ANY SUBJECT, YOU ARE FREE TO UTILIZE ITS LAWS.”

@ 03m32s


“HUMILITY IS THE DOORWAY TO TRUTH AND TRUTH IS THE DOORWAY TO LOVE.”

@ 04m32s


“WITHOUT HUMILITY WE WILL NOT HAVE THE DOORWAY INTO TRUTH, WITHOUT TRUTH WE DON’T HAVE THE DOORWAY TO RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE.

@ 05m46s


relationship with godsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoul awakeningi want to know everythinghumility truth lovetruth shall set you freedoorway to lovetruth about ourselvesopenheartedtruth creates freedomabsolute freedom1st century teachings
