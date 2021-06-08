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PART 1 LOSING THE VACCINE LOTTERY: $1MILLION IN MEDICAL BILLS & DISABILITY FOR LIFE W/O COMPENSATION
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200 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: RoundTableReport
Governments everywhere are bribing people with $1 Million lottery. But this woman lost that much and is permanently disabled after nearly dying from Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Governments everywhere are bribing people with $1 Million lottery. But this woman lost that much and is permanently disabled after nearly dying from Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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