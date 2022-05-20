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Trump lawyer rips Hillary Clinton collusion, "crimes against democracy" in Sussman trial
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50 views • May 20, 2022
The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) CEO cited the public health agency’s website itself that talked about 'myths' related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC website 'debunked' one such myth by stating that the shots 'do not create or cause variants of the virus that causes COVID-19' and instead 'help prevent new variants from emerging'
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