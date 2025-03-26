8 Things That the Legacy Media Is Being Strangely Quiet About Right Now

Read the Story: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/8-things-that-the-mainstream-media-is-being-strangely-quiet-about-right-now/

The news cycle has become so predictable lately. Corporate media outlets find something that they think the Trump administration has done wrong, and then they pound on it until they find something else that they think the Trump administration has done wrong. In response, conservative media outlets jump on the stories that the corporate media is reporting and vigorously defend the Trump administration. Meanwhile, there are lots of very important stories that are not getting the attention that they truly deserve.

One of the things that I like to do is to draw attention to stories that I believe are being seriously underreported. The following are 8 things that the mainstream media is being strangely silent about right now…

Learn How to Fight the Deep State: https://jdrucker.com/crisis