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Bankers’ Black Sea War: Is Dispute Over Ukraine or Global Money System?
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131 views • April 28, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest coverage and analysis on what is happening in the Black Sea standoff between the West and Russia. The team looks at the significance of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton being sent as possible bait to lead the world into war.
Later, Rick shares his experiences in cryptocurrency, and the team also looks at the moves to link digital coins to physical gold.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/28/21)
Later, Rick shares his experiences in cryptocurrency, and the team also looks at the moves to link digital coins to physical gold.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/28/21)
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