© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bro Dave Ch. #12 – Temple Worship – Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • May 16, 2020
It’s a short step between worshipping IN a Temple, and worshipping the Temple itself. Br. Dave compares the physical Temple with the Antichrist system, in contrast to the spiritual Temple of the Holy Spirit, and the New Jerusalem. What to read more? http://goo.gl/bwihyP Also, check out this article by another Christian who refers to himself as a voice in the wilderness. http://goo.gl/6lszKq And don’t forget to stay up to date with our animated end time novel, Survivors. https://goo.gl/HPO6E6 *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Info: "Pollution" by Dexter Britain www.dexterbritain.co.uk https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #BrotherDave
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.