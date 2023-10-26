Create New Account
Does Aborted Fetus Feel Pain? Abortion Clinics Surrounded by Spirits, Nursing Spirits Helping a Child During Abortion and After, Physical and Emotional Pain of Aborted Child, Miscarriage, Guilt, Karma
Full Original:https://youtu.be/IW7apqmgJMc

20090927 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P2


Cut:

0m44s - 19m51s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


calling upon godsoul conditiongrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgrief and repentancegrace and mercy of godforgiving myselfhow to forgiveshame and repentancei want to know everythingtruth about abortionchild rejection and miscarriageunwanted childspirits helping aborted childaborted child in spirit worldspirits and abortion clinicsabortion and regretsfear guilt and abortionfear karma and abortion

