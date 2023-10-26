Does Aborted Fetus Feel Pain? Abortion Clinics Surrounded by Spirits, Nursing Spirits Helping a Child During Abortion and After, Physical and Emotional Pain of Aborted Child, Miscarriage, Guilt, Karma

20090927 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P2
Cut:
0m44s - 19m51s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
Keywords
calling upon godsoul conditiongrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgrief and repentancegrace and mercy of godforgiving myselfhow to forgiveshame and repentancei want to know everythingtruth about abortionchild rejection and miscarriageunwanted childspirits helping aborted childaborted child in spirit worldspirits and abortion clinicsabortion and regretsfear guilt and abortionfear karma and abortion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.