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🚨➡️📱Apple is releasing an update to Siri that will allow their AI agent to read every part of your phone!📱📲⚠️
⚡️This includes your messages, email, notes, files, photos, calendar, app content and more.
🟡 This is fully mass surveillance and data gathering, it’ll even have access to your health data and location history.
🟡 Just think it US Government had a back door into this Siri AI system, this isn’t something that’s unlikely. They had a backdoor into old Twitter and they have worked very closely with Apple in the past.
➡️ Siri even came from US government, from DARPA!⚠️📈