Dr. McCullough: New Data Shows Non-injected at Serious Risk from Global Vaxxx Campaign
337 views
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
John-Henry Westen Show


December 19, 2022


Dr. Peter McCullough has deeply concerning findings to share with you. People who have not received the you-know-what may still be getting infected, thanks to mRNA "shedding" from person to person. Know the facts, fight for freedom, and protect yourself against what globalists have done to our society — never let them forget it.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21hhck-dr-mccullough.html

healthvaccinechristianglobalmedicineunvaxxedsheddingshotinoculationinjectionvaxxcovidmrnajohn-henry westennon-injectedserious risk

