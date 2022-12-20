Dr. McCullough: New Data Shows Non-injected at Serious Risk from Global Vaxxx Campaign

John-Henry Westen Show
December 19, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough has deeply concerning findings to share with you. People who have not received the you-know-what may still be getting infected, thanks to mRNA "shedding" from person to person. Know the facts, fight for freedom, and protect yourself against what globalists have done to our society — never let them forget it.
