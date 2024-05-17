SkinPen® with Esthetician Bailie Munoz

Did you know that women lose up to 1% of collagen every year after the age of 20…and up to 30% during Menopause? It’s true! Collagen is vital to the look and health of your skin (i.e. wrinkles)!

SkinPen® is a microneedling treatment (collagen induction) that triggers your skin’s natural healing response and prompts it to produce new collagen.

Join our Esthetician Bailie Munoz as she discusses the benefits of SkinPen® treatments and how you can get that youthful glow back in your skin!

