ELON MUSK, TWITTER, AND THE FREE SPEECH FREAK-OUT

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Elon Musk's seemingly successful bid to purchase Twitter and his claim to return it to a free-speech model has been met with fury and terror among that part of the population that used to champion free speech: the progressives and the left. Even the ACLU issued a warning. What are they afraid of? Also today, NATO countries are massively escalating in their war with Russia through Ukraine. The UK parliament's armed forces chief gave Ukraine a green light to use UK weapons to launch attacks inside Russia. What could go wrong...?