High-Leverage Skill Set Acquisition 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #18

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My brothers and I discuss 15 high-leverage skill sets at the intersection of being relatively easy to acquire but valuable in the business world. Stick around till the end of the episode to learn how to increase your IQ and get software that will save your eyes from bright screens. And in the badass story, the time Jonathan got in a sword fight.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/177-high-leverage-skill-set-acquisition