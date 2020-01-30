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5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Cucumber Everyday
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83 views • January 30, 2020
5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Cucumber Everyday.
Cucumber is a low calorie fruit, but high water content. It contains antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.
Health Benefits Of Cucumber.
1. Help Detoxify the Body.
Cucumber helps to remove toxins from our body. It helps cleanse the liver, thus it helps detoxify the body.

2. Protect your skin against the effects of aging.
Cucumber is very effective to protect your skin from wrinkle, age spots and other skin problems.
It soothes the skin.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight.
Cucumbers are very low in calories, yet they make a filling snack. Cucumber also contain fiber, which help you to lose weight.

4. Fight inflammation in the body and reduce the risk of cancer.
Cucumbers can help lower the inflammatory response in the body. It also protects you from cancer.

5. Freshen Your Breath.
Cucumber protects your mouth from bacteria. It reduces bad breath.

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