5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Cucumber Everyday.Cucumber is a low calorie fruit, but high water content. It contains antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.Health Benefits Of Cucumber.1. Help Detoxify the Body.Cucumber helps to remove toxins from our body. It helps cleanse the liver, thus it helps detoxify the body.2. Protect your skin against the effects of aging.Cucumber is very effective to protect your skin from wrinkle, age spots and other skin problems.It soothes the skin.3. Maintain a Healthy Weight.Cucumbers are very low in calories, yet they make a filling snack. Cucumber also contain fiber, which help you to lose weight.4. Fight inflammation in the body and reduce the risk of cancer.Cucumbers can help lower the inflammatory response in the body. It also protects you from cancer.5. Freshen Your Breath.Cucumber protects your mouth from bacteria. It reduces bad breath.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels