AI IoB, IoT Digital Twin Medical Simulation of YOU. AI Doctor Perpetual Tracking & Spying

AI IoB, IoT Digital Twin Medical Simulation

THE FUTURE THEY ARE OFFERING IS A NIGHTMARE

DO NOT COMPLY

Digital Twins - Future of Health

Nov 25, 2021

What is a Digital Twin within healthcare and life sciences context? It is a digital copy of a physical self of anything – human body, a specific organ, a medical device, or a healthcare system. With advanced data capturing, tracking and analytical capabilities available at disposal, the level of analysis that is possible and possibilities that it opens are at a new level and a distinct reality. We talk about the different types of data available including IOT data, sensors, imaging, genomics, biochemistry, cameras, etc. and how this enables different types of advanced analytics through a digital twin. We at Healthark Insights have been actively tracking the innovations driving the future of health. In this knowledge series we plan to cover some of the key trends that are shaping the future of the healthcare industry and share our perspective on the subject.

Some of the other trends that we plan to cover in this series include:

1. Digital Therapeutics

2. Synthetic Control Arm

4. Artificial Intelligence as the new doctor 5. Virtual Clinical Trials

6. Blockchain in Healthcare

7. Miniaturization in Medical Devices

8. Convergence in Healthcare

