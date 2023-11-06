Hamas publishes new footage of clashes with the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. Tunnels are actively used for the secret movement of groups and RPGs to destroy armored vehicles.
Part of the Al-Qassam fighters' response to the enemy forces that attempted to advance east of Khan Younis, destroying a number of their vehicles.
