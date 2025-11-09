2025-11-9 the whole picture - or, let me paint a picture

How do you go from adam and eve in the garden, to the fall of mankind and the flood of noah, to the hebrews and pharoah in egypt, to the prophets speaking of redemption, salvation, christ, and God redeeming us back to Himself to walk in His law/covenant, to the times of christ, paul and the disciples, to the falling away of mankind again, to team satan rising up to judge the earth, to the judgment of the whore who pretended to be a bride, to the escape of the faithful remnant who trusted in God, believed in christ, and returned to walk in God's covenant with Him, and were set apart from all else as the firstfruits unto the Father in christ?, the marriage of God, the kindgom of God. the inheritance of God??? This is a long one, but I will attempt to paint a great picture of God's dealings with mankind in the earth, which should help you to make the decisions you need to make in order that you can serve the Father faithfully. And, hopefully, it imparts in you the essence and urgency of the times we will live in, to take the Father seriously and live in faith to what HE says, verses what everyone else around us are doing/thinking/saying. God is watching...let us be written up as they who believe; praise Yahuah!