Biden Declares WAR on MAGA & Christians: Biden Declares Conservatives As "Clear and Present Danger"

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Stew Peters Show
September 6, 2022
Biden has declared WAR against we the people!
Peter Navarro joins to detail how Biden's declaration that MAGA Republicans are "enemies of the state", was a declaration of war against Americans!
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