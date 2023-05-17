Never Been To Spain

Michael Allsup: guitar
Jimmy Greenspoon: keyboards
Danny Hutton: vocals
Chuck Negron: vocals
Joe Schermie: bass
Floyd Sneed: drums
Cory Wells: vocals
Written by Hoyt Axton
Three Dog Night | Harmony (1971)
