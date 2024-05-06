Sticking to a Routine Makes the Dog Days of Summer Sail by Smoothly - Jamilyn Gay

Are you feeling overwhelmed thinking about how you’re going to keep your kids entertained all summer? Jamilyn Gay is a homeschool mom and blogger who has a lot of ideas to help add pizzazz to your summer. She discusses the importance of adhering to a simple but efficient routine even during the summertime, rather than abandoning structure altogether in the wake of another school year. Jamilyn has ideas for games, activities, “brainwork” and coming up with unique and fun checklists to keep creativity flowing and boredom from setting in. She recommends asking kids for their input on what their goals for the summer are, as well! Where do they want to go for fun? Do they want to learn how to draw? Don’t be afraid to ask!
TAKEAWAYS
Free time is just as important as structure - let your kids have a little wiggle room to relax and decompress
Simpler activities and routines are usually better
Sometimes there can be great comfort in knowing what’s going to happen each day - it takes stressful guesswork out of the daily grind
Routines can help us all to thrive - embrace them
