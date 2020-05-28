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Matthew 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.
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36 views • May 28, 2020
Acts 10:25 And as Peter was coming in, Cornelius met him, and fell down at his feet, and worshipped him.
Acts 10:26 But Peter took him up, saying, Stand up; I myself also am a man.
Acts 10:26 But Peter took him up, saying, Stand up; I myself also am a man.
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