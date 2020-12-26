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Bill de Blasio threatens to send sheriff deputies to homes, hotels of UK travelers
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52 views • December 26, 2020
The Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy Frances Newton Stacy and Kaltbaum Capital Management's Gary Kaltbaum slam New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over his latest threat.
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