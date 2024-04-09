Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Since the beginning of time, humans have seen solar eclipses as bad omens.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2232 Subscribers
Shop now
28 views
Published Yesterday

Since the beginning of time, humans have seen solar eclipses as bad omens. But once the moon passes the sun, everything goes back to normal. It always does and it always will. But this year, Biden doesn’t want you to see what’s coming and he wants you to forget what happens next.


The Trump eclipse is a bad omen for Democrats and they know it’s coming. Democrats see it as a sign of the apocalypse. Just like ancient cultures did to the moon, they’re screaming to make Trump go away, saying he’s going to stay for life and dancing and praying for power back. The Democrats are using every ritual possible: bribing voters, hoaxes and arrests.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1777490989445169432

Keywords
jesse watterssolar eclipsehistorical referencescultural myths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket