Since the beginning of time, humans have seen solar eclipses as bad omens. But once the moon passes the sun, everything goes back to normal. It always does and it always will. But this year, Biden doesn’t want you to see what’s coming and he wants you to forget what happens next.





The Trump eclipse is a bad omen for Democrats and they know it’s coming. Democrats see it as a sign of the apocalypse. Just like ancient cultures did to the moon, they’re screaming to make Trump go away, saying he’s going to stay for life and dancing and praying for power back. The Democrats are using every ritual possible: bribing voters, hoaxes and arrests.





https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1777490989445169432