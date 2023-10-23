The Lethal Science of mRNA and Its Effects on Food and the Body - Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough is a leading voice in the response to the Covid-19 medical disaster and is an esteemed internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist. He has testified multiple times before the U.S. Senate concerning medical aspects of the Covid pandemic and is also the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company. Peter explains the science behind how mRNA can be given to animals and infused into various plants and vegetables. The U.S. government has invested billions of dollars into mRNA research, and Peter warns against the dangers of the Covid vaccine, especially for pregnant women. There are even rumblings that routine vaccines for cows may be replaced with mRNA shots, which could spell trouble for humans who consume beef. The infusion of mRNA into prospective food sources is a way of passively vaccinating the population, he says.
TAKEAWAYS
mRNA has disastrous results and can be transferred from mothers to their babies through breast milk
The body will recognize foreign proteins and attack it, therefore the mRNA in vaccines is very dangerous
Spike proteins are showing up in vaccinated individuals who took the Covid shot
You can try and avoid mRNA-infused food by growing your own food and shopping as organically as possible
